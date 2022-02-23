DGP directs to form cybercrime investigation teams

Jammu, Feb 23: To avert the growing trend of cybercrimes and frauds, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Wednesday issued a circular directing to form teams of well-trained officers to handle the cyber-crime investigation.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the circular, a copy of which has been forwarded to Special DGP Crime, J&K, ADGP, Jammu Zone, and IGP Kashmir reads that teams of well-trained officers should be formed to handle cybercrime investigations in each unit and wing and ‘Cyber Awareness Day’ should be observed on the first Wednesday of every month to create awareness on cyber-related frauds in all local languages.
The circular reads that to educate the public and private sector, increased cyber resilience of the national event should include phishing simulations, quiz contacts, lectures, audiovisual presentations on ‘best practices, social media hygiene, short films, poster and leaflets in local languages, and intelligence operations in the entire nation.
It read that with the boom in digital platforms and markets and digital services provided by different banks and institutions including government departments, cyber frauds, and phishing cases are being reported.
The circular said that these steps would go a long way in making people aware and also sharpen the investigation skills of the J&K Police investigation officers handling cybercrimes. Meanwhile, the DGP sanctioned scholarship and rewards of over Rs 2.25 lakh in favour of 35 wards of serving and deceased police personnel.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the scholarship of Rs 5000 each had been sanctioned vide PHQ Order No 637 of 2022 in favour of 25 school-going wards of the deceased police personnel for the academic session 2020-21 and 2021-22.
The statement said that the DGP’s Special Reward of Rs 10,000 each along with Commendation Certificate Class-I had also been sanctioned vide PHQ Order No 638 of 2022 in favour of 10 wards of serving police personnel who have qualified for different competitive exams during the year 2021.