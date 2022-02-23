DGP directs to form cybercrime investigation teams

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the circular, a copy of which has been forwarded to Special DGP Crime, J&K, ADGP, Jammu Zone, and IGP Kashmir reads that teams of well-trained officers should be formed to handle cybercrime investigations in each unit and wing and ‘Cyber Awareness Day’ should be observed on the first Wednesday of every month to create awareness on cyber-related frauds in all local languages.

The circular reads that to educate the public and private sector, increased cyber resilience of the national event should include phishing simulations, quiz contacts, lectures, audiovisual presentations on ‘best practices, social media hygiene, short films, poster and leaflets in local languages, and intelligence operations in the entire nation.