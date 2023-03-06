DGP greets people

Jammu, Mar 6: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has extended the warm greetings to the people of J&K, the martyrs' families, all ranks of J&K police and security forces besides their families on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
DGP in his message has expressed hope that the festival of colours will usher the Union Territory towards peace, progress and prosperity, strengthen the brotherhood, communal harmony which over the years has been hallmark of Jammu and Kashmir. “Such occasions gives us good chance to spread the message of peace, joy and love across society and to celebrate unity in diversity,” DGP said.