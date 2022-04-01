DGP greets people on 1st Navratra

Jammu, Apr 1: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh has greeted the people of J&K, families of martyrs, all ranks of J&K Police, security forces and their families on the occasion of 1st Navratra festival, a press note said.
DGP in his message has expressed the hope that the nine days long Navratri festival will strengthen the brotherhood, harmony among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He prayed for the peace, prosperity and good health of the people of J&K.
The DGP J&K has also appealed to the people to follow the guidelines and social distancing while celebrating these festivals.