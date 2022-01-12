DGP greets people on Lohri

Jammu, Jan 12: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday extended warm greetings to the people, Police and other forces and their families, and families of slain Police personnel on the occasion of Lohri.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP prayed for the well-being and happiness of the people and wished that the festivals would bring lasting peace and prosperity to J&K.
“May the warmth of Lohri strengthen communal harmony and brotherhood among the habitants of J&K,” the DGP said.