DGP greets people, police, forces

Jammu, Apr 13: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has greeted the people of the UT, families of Police martyrs, JK police personnel and forces and their families on the auspicious occasions of Baisakhi, Mahavir Jayanti, Birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar and Good Friday, a press note said.
In his message, the DGP said that Lord Mahavir's teachings of peace and non-violence is an inspiration for all. May the festival bring happiness and prosperity to the UT, Singh prayed.
The DGP said that the Baisakhi festival which is also celebrated as the creation of the Khalsa Panth by the great Saint Warrior Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj.