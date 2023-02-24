DGP J&K decorates newly promoted DySsP

Jammu, Feb 24: Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Sing has decorated two officers with the rank of DySP in a Piping ceremony held at PHQ here this evening.
ADGP Headquarters, PHQ, M K Sinha, ADGP Coordination, PHQ, Shri Danesh Rana, were present on the occasion.
The officers who were decorated with the rank of DySP are Shri Bashir Ahmad and Shri Satyakam Sharma. The DGP and ADGsP congratulated the promoted officers & their families and hoped that the officers would continue to work with zeal and zest. They wished them good luck for the future. On the occasion other newly promoted DySsP also called on DGP J&K to express their gratitude.