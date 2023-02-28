DGP reviews functioning of SIUs in Kashmir

In his opening remarks, DGP complimented the SIU officers for the work done since the creation of the Unit. He said that effective investigation is no less than a weapon in the hands of investigators to demolish the terror ecosystem and is as important as carrying out CI operations to eradicate this menace. He stressed upon the officers to speed up the investigation process and disposal thereof of cases on merits and enjoined upon the officers to ensure that the investigation of UAPA and other cases of special nature is foolproof, taking into account every evidence in order to achieve conviction. DGP directed that stringent action is to be taken against the OGWs and the organizations providing any kind of support to terrorists, besides properties used for terror activities to be seized under law.