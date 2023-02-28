DGP reviews functioning of SIUs in Kashmir
Jammu, Feb 28: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today chaired the meeting of State Investigation Unit (SIU) officers at PCR Kashmir to review the progress of under investigation UAPA cases besides took stock of cases under trial.
Spl DG CID R R Swain, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG SIU Shri Abdul Qayoom, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, DD Prosecution besides all CIOs of SIUs of Kashmir Zone attended the meeting at PCR Kashmir while ADGP (Coordination) PHQ, Shri Danesh Rana, IGP (CIV), BS Tuti, AIG Training JS Johar and AIG (CIV) Dr GV Sandeep Chakravarthy attended the meeting through Video conferencing.
In his opening remarks, DGP complimented the SIU officers for the work done since the creation of the Unit. He said that effective investigation is no less than a weapon in the hands of investigators to demolish the terror ecosystem and is as important as carrying out CI operations to eradicate this menace. He stressed upon the officers to speed up the investigation process and disposal thereof of cases on merits and enjoined upon the officers to ensure that the investigation of UAPA and other cases of special nature is foolproof, taking into account every evidence in order to achieve conviction. DGP directed that stringent action is to be taken against the OGWs and the organizations providing any kind of support to terrorists, besides properties used for terror activities to be seized under law.
DGP also impressed upon recently appointed DIG SIU to supervise each and every case in detail and said that a line of action has to be earmarked immediately with registration of FIR after analyzing all the circumstances and evidences thereof.