DGP sanctions financial assistance of Rs 2.42 crore to 224 police personnel

Jammu, Feb 14: Continuing with an aim to provide more welfare measures for Police personnel and to provide financial assistance to meet their urgent needs, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh sanctioned over Rs 2.42 crore welfare loan, relief in favour of 224 officers and personnel of J&K Police vide Police headquarters order No 527 of 2022.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that under this order, Rs 30 lakh had been sanctioned in favour of 30 personnel to meet the expenses of self-treatment and treatment of their dependents.
It said that Rs 1.93 crore had been sanctioned in favour of 181 personnel for their own marriage, and marriage of their sons and daughters.
Thirteen police personnel have been provided rupees 17.75 lakh as welfare loan for higher and professional education of their wards.