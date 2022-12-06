DGP sanctions merit scholarship for 115 wards of policemen

Jammu, Dec 6: Encouraging and appreciating the hard work of the wards of police personnel who have excelled in class 10th annual examination during the academic session 2021-2022, the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarship in favour of 117 wards of serving police personnel. He has also sanctioned a scholarship in favour of 11 wards of slain police personnel.
Vide order number 4083 of 2022 issued by PHQ, the DGP has sanctioned rupees 6000/- each in favour of 67 students who have secured more than 90% marks while as rupees 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 50 students who have secured 80% to 90% marks in the Annual Examination of class 10th during the academic session of 2021-22. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.
Under PHQ’s order No 4085, the DGP has sanctioned Rs 15000 each in favour of 3 wards of Police martyrs and Rupees 12500 each in favour of 8 wards of Police martyrs, pursuing higher education.
Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards, for wards of martyred and serving/retired Police personnel under different schemes to boost their morale. During the current year till date scholarships of over rupees 1.54 crore have been sanctioned in favour of wards of “serving/martyrs/retired police personnel and SPOs who have excelled in the annual examinations or to support them to pursue academic education.”