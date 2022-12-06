DGP sanctions merit scholarship for 115 wards of policemen

Vide order number 4083 of 2022 issued by PHQ, the DGP has sanctioned rupees 6000/- each in favour of 67 students who have secured more than 90% marks while as rupees 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 50 students who have secured 80% to 90% marks in the Annual Examination of class 10th during the academic session of 2021-22. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.