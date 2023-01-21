DGP sanctions over Rs 1.5 Cr special welfare relief

The DGP has sanctioned rupees 38 lakh as ex-gratia relief in favour of NoK of martyr constable Fayaz Ahmad who attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack at Bandipora.

The special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel ASI Ab. Rehman, ASI Ab. Rashid, SgCt. Manjeet Singh, R/Ct Muzamil Hussain, Follower Nadeem Hussain, who have passed away while in service due to natural death and different health-related issues.