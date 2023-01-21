DGP sanctions over Rs 1.5 Cr special welfare relief

Jammu, Jan 21: Continuing with its endeavour to provide financial assistance to the families and the next of the kin (NoK) of the deceased police personnel and SPOs, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 1.16 crore as Special Welfare Relief in favour of 6 deceased police personnel/SPOs and rupees 38 lakh as ex-gratia relief in favour of NoK of a martyr police official.
The DGP has sanctioned rupees 38 lakh as ex-gratia relief in favour of NoK of martyr constable Fayaz Ahmad who attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack at Bandipora.
The special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel ASI Ab. Rehman, ASI Ab. Rashid, SgCt. Manjeet Singh, R/Ct Muzamil Hussain, Follower Nadeem Hussain, who have passed away while in service due to natural death and different health-related issues.
Special relief of Rs 6 lakh has also been sanctioned in favour of NoK of deceased SPO Prithvi Devi who passed away due to illness during the course of her engagement with the department.
Out of this amount (special welfare relief) rupees one lakh each has already been already paid to the families/NoK of deceased personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units and districts. The amount has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.
Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the “NoK of martyrs/deceased, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel.”