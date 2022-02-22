DGP sanctions Rs 1.96 cr as special welfare

Jammu, Feb 22: Continuing with its endeavour to provide financial assistance to the families of the Police personnel/SPOs who have attained martyrdom or have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 1.96 crore as Special Welfare/ex-gratia Relief for NoKs of martyr, deceased Police personnel/ SPOs, a press release said.
“The DGP has sanctioned Rs 38 lakh as ex-gratia relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyr constable Nisar Ahmad Wagay who attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack, in consequence of due performance of official duty,”the press note added.
The special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Police personnel HCs Iftikhar Ahmad and Zakir Hussain, SgCts Haqumat Raj and Nareen Thakur, followers Shabir Ahmad and Jia Lal. While as Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SgCt Rashpal Kumar. These personnel have passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service.
Rs one lakh each has been already paid to NoKs of deceased Police personnel through their concerned units for performing their last rights. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.
The DGP has also sanctioned Rs six lakh as Special Welfare Relief in favour of NoKs of deceased SPO Reyaz Ahmed who passed away during the course of his engagement in the department. Rs 50,000 has been already paid to his family for performing the last right. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of the Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs.
Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses, the press note added.