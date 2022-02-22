DGP sanctions Rs 1.96 cr as special welfare

“The DGP has sanctioned Rs 38 lakh as ex-gratia relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyr constable Nisar Ahmad Wagay who attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack, in consequence of due performance of official duty,”the press note added.

The special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Police personnel HCs Iftikhar Ahmad and Zakir Hussain, SgCts Haqumat Raj and Nareen Thakur, followers Shabir Ahmad and Jia Lal. While as Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SgCt Rashpal Kumar. These personnel have passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service.