DGP sanctions Rs 2.14 crore as Special Welfare Relief, loan for Police personnel

He has sanctioned special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel SI(M) Ashok Singh, ASI Mohd Rafiq, HC Pawanjeet Singh, HC Verinder Kumar, HC Farooq Ahmad, HC Rajinder Singh, SgCt Jagjit Singh, Ct. Altaf Hussain, Ct Rahul Raina and Follower Mohammed Ashraf who passed away during service due to health-related issues besides sanctioning special relief of Rs 6 lakh in favour of NoK of deceased SPO Gurdeep Singh who expired due to illness during the course of his engagement with the department.