Jammu
DGP sanctions Rs 48 lakh relief to families of deceased policemen
Jammu, Feb 4: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Friday sanctioned relief of Rs 48 lakh to the families of slain policemen under three different orders of the Police Headquarters.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Rs 22 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of slain ASI Muhammad Ashraf Dar, who was killed on December 22, 2021.
He also sanctioned Rs 22 lakh in favour of NoK of Selection Grade Constable Kuldep Raj who passed away due to illness while in service. Rs 6 lakh haave also been sanctioned in favour of NoK of deceased SPO Joginder Kumar who passed away due to illness in service.