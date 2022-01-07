DGP sanctions Rs 70 lakh relief to families of policemen

Jammu Jan 7: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh sanctioned Rs 67 lakh special welfare relief and financial assistance in favour of Next of Kin (NoK) of the slain Police personnel and Rs 3 lakh welfare loan in favour of serving Police personnel for medical treatment.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each had been sanctioned in favour of legal heirs of three deceased Police personnel including Sub Inspector Muhammad Zafarulla, Assistant Sub Inspector Nissar Ahmad Qureshi, and Head Constable Pawan Sharma who died due to illness or natural death.
It said that the special welfare relief had been sanctioned out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.
The statement said that Rs 1 lakh each in advance was provided to the NoK of the deceased personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief through their concerned DDOs. It said that vide another order, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh had been sanctioned out of J&K Police Pariwar Fund in favour of the widow of the slain policeman in connection with the treatment of her son.