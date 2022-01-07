DGP sanctions Rs 70 lakh relief to families of policemen

It said that the special welfare relief had been sanctioned out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

The statement said that Rs 1 lakh each in advance was provided to the NoK of the deceased personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief through their concerned DDOs. It said that vide another order, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh had been sanctioned out of J&K Police Pariwar Fund in favour of the widow of the slain policeman in connection with the treatment of her son.