DGP sanctions Rs 77.20 lakh relief for NoKs of deceased police personnel

Vide another order issued by Police Headquarters, financial assistance and medical relief ranging between Rs 4000 to Rs 50,000 has been sanctioned out of SPO Contributory and Police Pariwar Fund in favour of 38 SPOs to ease up their financial distress.

The statement said that Police Headquarters has many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families.

It said that there were also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs and NoKs killed personnel, their wards, and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses.