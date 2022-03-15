DGP sanctions Rs 77.20 lakh relief for NoKs of deceased police personnel

Jammu, Mar 15: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday sanctioned Rs 66 lakh as Special Welfare for NoKs of deceased Police personnel and over Rs 11.20 lakh as financial assistance and medical relief for SPOs to ease their financial needs.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the DGP sanctioned special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each in favour of dependents and legal heirs of the deceased Police personnel Head Constable Girdari Lal, SgCt Riyaz Ahmad, and follower Sanjay Kumar.
It said that they had passed away due to illness or natural death during service.
Vide another order issued by Police Headquarters, financial assistance and medical relief ranging between Rs 4000 to Rs 50,000 has been sanctioned out of SPO Contributory and Police Pariwar Fund in favour of 38 SPOs to ease up their financial distress.
The statement said that Police Headquarters has many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families.
It said that there were also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs and NoKs killed personnel, their wards, and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses.