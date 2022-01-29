DGP sanctions Rs 81 lakh relief

Jammu, Jan 29: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Saturday sanctioned Rs 82 lakh relief in favour of the families of slain policemen and other families of serving and retired policemen.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Rs 38 lakh ex-gratia relief was sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heirs of a slain Police officer and Rs 40 lakh as Special Welfare Relief in favour of four Police personnel and SPOs.
It said that he also sanctioned Special Welfare Loan and relief in favour of three Police personnel for their treatment.
The statement said that the DGP also sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh each as welfare loan in favour of two personnel who are suffering from different ailments.
It said that Rs 25,000 each has also been sanctioned as welfare relief in their favour and another policeman for the purpose of self treatment.