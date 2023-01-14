DGP sanctions special welfare relief for families of deceased police personnel

Jammu Jan 14: With an aim to provide financial succour to the families of the police personnel who have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned Rs 94 lakh as Special Welfare Relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased police personnel/SPOs.
Vide different orders of PHQ, the DGP has sanctioned Special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased HC Shashi Paul, HC Mumtaz Ahmad Khan, SgCt. Nazir Ahmad and Ct. Abinandhan Singh. The DGP has also sanctioned rupees 06 lakh Special Welfare Relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPO Omkar Singh.
The deceased personnel/SPO passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service.
Rupees one lakh each has already been paid to the families of deceased police personnel for performing their last rites through their concerned units. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Funds.
“Police Headquarters is implementing many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses,” police said.