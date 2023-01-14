DGP sanctions special welfare relief for families of deceased police personnel

Vide different orders of PHQ, the DGP has sanctioned Special welfare relief of rupees 22 lakh each in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased HC Shashi Paul, HC Mumtaz Ahmad Khan, SgCt. Nazir Ahmad and Ct. Abinandhan Singh. The DGP has also sanctioned rupees 06 lakh Special Welfare Relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPO Omkar Singh.

The deceased personnel/SPO passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service.