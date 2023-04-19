DGP sanctions welfare loan of over Rs 1.14 Cr

This was vide Police headquarters order number 1326 of 2023 and under this order, Rs 73 lakh have been sanctioned in favour of 70 personnel to meet the medical expenses for self-treatment or treatment of their dependents.

Another Rs 29 lakh have been sanctioned in favour of 26 personnel for the purpose of their own marriage, and the marriage of their son and daughters. Three personnel have been provided Rs 5.5 lakh as welfare loan for "higher/professional education of their wards." Further, welfare relief of over Rs 7 lakh has been also sanctioned in favour of 38 police personnel.