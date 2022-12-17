DGP’s efforts hailed for  support to Divyangjan National Health fest celebration

Jammu, Dec 17: Chairperson Dr Mallika Nadda on behalf of Special Olympics Bharat has conveyed sincere thanks to the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh for supporting them in celebrating National Health fest for Divyangjan on 5 to 7 April this year.
The DGP in his message said that the Special Olympics Bharat are doing great work for the development of persons with intellectual disabilities. He assured all possible support by the J&K Police in their future endeavour.
Special Olympics Bharat is recognised by the Government of India as a National Sports Federation for the development of sports opportunity for the people with intellectual disabilities.