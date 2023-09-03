Dharmarth Trust gears up for Yatra

In a statement issued today, the Trust announced that the Annual Kailash Yatra of Shri Vasuki Nag Ji Maharaj Bhaderwah will commence on September 11. The journey will commence with the Holy Chhari procession starting from Gatha at 8:30 AM, merging with Nagar Chhari at Vasakdera at 10.30 AM, and then proceeding towards the first Padav Hayyan via Sungli. Devotees will camp in Hayyan for the night. On the second day, the Holy Chhari will ascend to Kailash Kund Bhaderwah, situated at an altitude of 14,500 ft, via Ramtund, where the sacred bath in the Kailash Kund and rituals will be conducted. The third day will mark the return journey from Kailash Kund to Bhaderwah Town.