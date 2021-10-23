Dharmarth Trust releases 20% Diwali bonus to staff

Jammu, Oct 22: The J&K Dharmarth Trust Friday decided to release 50 percent salary amount of the employees for the period of agitation in three equal installments with effect from 1st November 2021 and announced a 20 percent Diwali bonus for the employees.
A statement of the trust issued here said that Chairman Trustee of the Dharmarth Trust, Karan Singh said, “The trustees decided on compassionate grounds to review their decision and as a final reconciliatory gesture decided to release 50 percent of the salary amount for the period of agitation in three equal installments with effect from 1 November 2021.
They hope that this gesture will be duly appreciated by the employees. In addition to this, I have announced a 20 percent Diwali bonus to the Dharmarth Trust employees.”