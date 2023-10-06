DHSJ organises blood donation camp

Director Health Services Jammu, Dr. Rajeev Kumar Sharma inaugurated the camp in presence of Deputy Director Dentistry Dr. Sanjay Sharma; Deputy Director Planning, Deepa Sharma; Chief Accounts Officer, Deepshika Sharma; State Epidemiologist, Dr Harjeet Rai; Controller of Stores Jammu, Dr Ritesh Khullar; CMO Jammu, Dr. Harbaksh Singh, State Venerologist, Zonal Leprosy Officer, Medical Superintendent Government Hospital Sarwal, Nodal Officer NCD and other officers and officials from the Directorate of Health Services Jammu and CMO Office Jammu.

The Director Health Services Jammu also donated blood in the camp as a goodwill gesture thereby setting an example for others to help the needy patients, as every drop of blood is valuable and can save life. Officers and officials from the Directorate and CMO Office Jammu also donated blood in the camp.