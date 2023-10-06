DHSJ organises blood donation camp

Jammu, Oct 6: A Voluntary Blood donation camp using Blood Collection and Transportation Vehicle was today organised by Directorate of Health Services Jammu under ongoing Ayushman Bhava Campaign.
Director Health Services Jammu, Dr. Rajeev Kumar Sharma inaugurated the camp in presence of Deputy Director Dentistry Dr. Sanjay Sharma; Deputy Director Planning, Deepa Sharma; Chief Accounts Officer, Deepshika Sharma; State Epidemiologist, Dr Harjeet Rai; Controller of Stores Jammu, Dr Ritesh Khullar; CMO Jammu, Dr. Harbaksh Singh, State Venerologist, Zonal Leprosy Officer, Medical Superintendent Government Hospital Sarwal, Nodal Officer NCD and other officers and officials from the Directorate of Health Services Jammu and CMO Office Jammu.
The Director Health Services Jammu also donated blood in the camp as a goodwill gesture thereby setting an example for others to help the needy patients, as every drop of blood is valuable and can save life. Officers and officials from the Directorate and CMO Office Jammu also donated blood in the camp.
The blood bank team was headed by I/C Pathologist Dr. Utra Sambyal and the logistics were provided by Medical Superintendent, Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu Dr. Parveen Yograj. Total fifteen units were collected which were transported to blood bank Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu in Blood Collection and Transportation Vehicle.