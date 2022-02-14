DIET Udhampur holds District Consultative Group hybrid meet

Udhampur, Feb 14: DIET Udhampur’s two district consultative groups on Monday held hybrid meets on the theme 'School Education' and 'Adult Education: here at Government Higher Secondary School Ramnagar and at GHSS Chowki Jandrore of zone Ghordi.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the main objective of the programme was to get first hand responses and suggestions for the formulation of State Curriculum Framework (SCF) last evening.
Around 210 persons, including teachers, members of PRIs, members of School Management and Development Committees, parents and guardians participated in both the hybrid meets and expressed their concerns and valuable suggestions on various issues.
Both the groups held wide range of discussions with the stakeholders on the new interventions and policy issues introduced by the New Education Policy-2020 in order to make the School Education system vibrant and capable of addressing the needs of 21st century.
Zonal Education Officers Ramnagar, Romalo Ram also addressed the gathering and appealed the participants to take active part in this drive. Incharge Principal MHSS Ramnagar also addressed the participants.