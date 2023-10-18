DIG IRP Range Jammu Sarah Rizvi visits IRP 16th Bn Hqrs

Jammu, Oct 18: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and DIG IRP Range Jammu Sarah Rizvi Wednesday visited IRP 16th Battalion headquarters to have interaction with officers and officials.
Besides, she inaugurated a ‘Bakery shop’ and ATM installed at the main gate of the unit. Earlier, she was received by SSP Commandant IRP 16th Bn Pawan Parihar, SP Deputy Commandant Rayaz Iqbal Tantray, SP Supervisory officer Banihal segment Rakesh Kumar Parihar and other gazetted officers of the unit.
A police spokesperson said that on her arrival, she was welcomed by the unit officers and officials by presenting a guard of honour at Unit Quarter Guard. Thereafter, DIG IRP conducted inspection of jawans’ residential barracks; dry canteen; recreation hall; Gym centre; ration store and MT fleet of the unit.
She also inspected Bakery shop, wet canteen and main office of the unit. In the main office, the DIG IRP was presented a power-point presentation displaying a map of the whole campus, all the works executed and deployments of manpower of the unit.
Following it, DIG IRP Rizvi conducted Darbar of about 200 police personnel including GOs of this unit. She interacted with the jawans and officers present in the Darbar.
The participants in the Darbar were directed to put forth their grievance or problems if any faced by them at the unit level or at personal level. During the Darbar, some officers and officials put forth their grievances, after listening to them patiently, she assured that their genuine grievances would be redressed on priority basis.