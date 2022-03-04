Digital J&K Programme | Chief Secy to lead apex panel, GAD Commissioner to head working panel

Jammu, Mar 4: The Chief Secretary would lead a 15-member apex committee and the Principal Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) would head an 11-member working committee for timely implementation of the ‘Digital Jammu and Kashmir’ programme.
The government on Friday constituted these two panels for implementation of the programme in a mission mode.
As per its terms of reference, the apex committee would oversee the ‘Digital J&K’ programme and provide policy and strategic directives for its implementation in mission mode and resolve interdepartmental issues.
This panel would also issue necessary directives for integration of services, end-to-end process re-engineering, and finalise service levels of the mission mode programme.
The meeting of the apex committee would be held every fortnight. Besides the Chief Secretary as its chairman, the apex committee would have Financial Commissioners (Additional Chief Secretaries), Finance; Home; Health and Medical Education Departments; Financial Commissioner Revenue; Principal Secretaries to the Government Housing and Urban Development Department; Higher Education Department; General Administration Department; Commissioner Secretary to the Government Revenue Department; Deputy Director General, NIC Headquarters New Delhi; Director IIT Jammu; Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA and IT-Consultant and State Informatics Officer NIC, J&K as its members.
Secretary to the Government Information Technology would be its Member Secretary.
The working panel would look at the inclusion and adoption of standards, utilisation of cloud and mobile platforms, and consideration of security-related aspects.
This committee would also monitor the progress of implementation of the ‘Digital Jammu and Kashmir’ programme every week.
The working committee would have the Principal Secretary to the Government, GAD as its chairman and Secretary to the Government Information Technology Department would be its Member Secretary.
Its members would include Deputy Director General, NIC; Director IIT Jammu or his representative; IT Consultant; Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA; State Informatics Officer, NIC; Head, CSC J&K; Head, Aadhar J&K; In-charge CDAC Data Centre-J&K and any other member as may be co-opted by the committee.