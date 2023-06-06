Digital skill development programme for wards of police martyrs held

Srinagar, June 6: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has been fighting the war against terror with all means and would continue to do so in protecting the motherland and its people.
“We have never cared nor will we care for our lives while taking on the enemies of the county. Country first has been and will continue to be our resolve,” the DGP added. He said that in the golden history of Jammu and Kashmir Police a number of brave hearts sacrificed their lives for the peace and stability of Jammu and Kashmir. “J&K Police has been considering it as prime responsibility to provide all possible help and assistance to the family members of these brave hearts,” he said.
According to a press note DGP was speaking at a certificate distribution function at Police Public School Bemina here. The function was held to distribute the certificates among the wards of J&K Police martyrs after they completed one month digital skill development programme organised by Indus Towers with Jammu and Kashmir Police under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the press release added. DGP who was the chief guest on the occasion presented certificates and mobile tablets to these wards.
ADGP, Security S D Singh Jamwal, DIG Central Kashmir Sujeet Kumar, DIG Armed Kashmir, Shahid Mehraj, DIG Crime Javid Iqbal Matoo, SSP Srinagar, Kashmir Based JKAP/IRP Commandants, Principal Police Public School Bemina Sringar Snigdha Singh, Chief Executive officers Upper North, Indus Towers Harvinder Singh, National Operational Head, Indus Towers Dushyanth Circle Chief Operational officers J&K, Leh Indus Towers, Shuhas, Circle HR Head, Sumana of Impact Guru, officers from PHQ were present on the occasion.
DGP thanked Indus Towers and the team of Impact Guru for the initiative and efforts to organise the second digital literacy programme for the wards of JKP Martyrs and said that it would go a long way in not only sharpening their skills but also boosting their morale and confidence. He said that to stand in today’s modern world one besides the qualification needs to have strong self belief, confidence and courage and added that such a programme apart from connecting the participants with the modern literacy also gets them empowered with the organizational, speaking skills. He extended good wishes for the participants on completing the one month digital literacy course. He said that it is an overwhelming feeling that the kids who participated in the training programme are highly qualified and above all very confident.
DGP informed that it is the second training programme organised by Indus tower Limited as the first one was organized in Jammu. “We need to do more for the wards for martyrs and directed DIG Central Kashmir to coordinate with the Districts SSPs in collecting the list of wards of JK Police martyrs who aspire to appear in the UPSC and other combined competitive exams so that special courses are organised to assist them to achieve bigger goals,”DGP said. He added that on the welfare front Police headquarters has been extending its assistance to the wards of fallen heroes on priority and would continue to do so.
He thanked Indus tower and Impact Guru for the exceptional coordination with J&K Police and hoped that it would further enhance its support in future also. DGP said that in Pak sponsored war, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed massive destruction during over the last three decades in which a number of innocent were badly affected and added that if Indus Tower wants to do something for them, JK Police would provide its support in that also. The DGP also thanked the team which imparted training to the batch.
He appreciated Principal Police Public School Snigdha Singh for the efforts in extending necessary support to the programme. He thanked Harvinder Singh Chief Executive officer Upper north, Indus Towers Limited and Sumna of Impact Guru and her team for contributing to the programme.