Digital skill development programme for wards of police martyrs held

DGP informed that it is the second training programme organised by Indus tower Limited as the first one was organized in Jammu. “We need to do more for the wards for martyrs and directed DIG Central Kashmir to coordinate with the Districts SSPs in collecting the list of wards of JK Police martyrs who aspire to appear in the UPSC and other combined competitive exams so that special courses are organised to assist them to achieve bigger goals,”DGP said. He added that on the welfare front Police headquarters has been extending its assistance to the wards of fallen heroes on priority and would continue to do so.

He thanked Indus tower and Impact Guru for the exceptional coordination with J&K Police and hoped that it would further enhance its support in future also. DGP said that in Pak sponsored war, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed massive destruction during over the last three decades in which a number of innocent were badly affected and added that if Indus Tower wants to do something for them, JK Police would provide its support in that also. The DGP also thanked the team which imparted training to the batch.

He appreciated Principal Police Public School Snigdha Singh for the efforts in extending necessary support to the programme. He thanked Harvinder Singh Chief Executive officer Upper north, Indus Towers Limited and Sumna of Impact Guru and her team for contributing to the programme.