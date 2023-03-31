DIPR bids farewell to Jawahir Lal Raina on superannuation

Jammu, Mar 31: The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) bid a warm farewell to Head Assistant Jawahir Lal Raina, who retired on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a function was organised at the DIPR, in which Director Information Akshay Labroo; Joint Director Information (Headquarters) Naresh Kumar; Joint Director Information Jammu, Deputy Director Information (Central) Subhash Chander Dogra; Deputy Director Information (AV) Deepak Dubey, Deputy Director (PR) Jammu and other officers and officials of the department participated.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Information, Akshay Labroo hailed Raina's role in DIPR and congratulated him on his retirement.
He extended his best wishes to the official for his post-retirement life and said that post-retirement life could be dedicated to the betterment of society.
The officers and officials of DIPR also appreciated Raina for his dedicated service career in the department and congratulated him on his superannuation.
During the event, several officers of DIPR who spoke on the occasion highlighting Raina's contributions to DIPR had been invaluable and his hard work, dedication, and commitment to the department were commendable.
They reaffirmed that the department would miss his valuable presence, and everyone at DIPR wished him a happy and fulfilling post-retirement life.