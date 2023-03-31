DIPR bids farewell to Jawahir Lal Raina on superannuation

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that a function was organised at the DIPR, in which Director Information Akshay Labroo; Joint Director Information (Headquarters) Naresh Kumar; Joint Director Information Jammu, Deputy Director Information (Central) Subhash Chander Dogra; Deputy Director Information (AV) Deepak Dubey, Deputy Director (PR) Jammu and other officers and officials of the department participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Information, Akshay Labroo hailed Raina's role in DIPR and congratulated him on his retirement.