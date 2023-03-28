DIPR Samba conducts awareness camps on government schemes

Samba, Mar 28: The Department of Information and Public Relations, Samba conducted a series of awareness camps to empower youth and the general public through the dissemination of information on various government-sponsored campaigns, schemes and programmes.
The awareness programmes included nukkad nataks, cultural activities, skits and songs aimed at generating awareness for youth against drug abuse under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and reducing drug demand. The programmes also included information on self-employment schemes such as Mumkin, Mudra Yojana, Tejaswini, Sahtya and Rise Together. Other major government initiatives on Digital J&K and online services like revenue services land passbooks were also covered.
The awareness programmes were conducted in panchayats and municipal wards across the district, including Gudwal, Vijaypur, Patli, Soura in Sumb, Koulpur, Salmeri, Kothli, Bari Brahmana, Ghagwal and Rajpura.
The camps were attended by prominent citizens including Ex Assistant Surgeon, Dr Sat Paul; Sarpanch Panchayat Souram, Usha Rani; Naib Sarpanch Panchayat Gurwal, Pooli Devi and Panch Ward No. 5, Sonu Devi besides field officials like ASHA Workers, Anganwadi workers and local youths who expressed gratitude towards the department for conducting educational programmes.