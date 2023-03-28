DIPR Samba conducts awareness camps on government schemes

The awareness programmes included nukkad nataks, cultural activities, skits and songs aimed at generating awareness for youth against drug abuse under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and reducing drug demand. The programmes also included information on self-employment schemes such as Mumkin, Mudra Yojana, Tejaswini, Sahtya and Rise Together. Other major government initiatives on Digital J&K and online services like revenue services land passbooks were also covered.

The awareness programmes were conducted in panchayats and municipal wards across the district, including Gudwal, Vijaypur, Patli, Soura in Sumb, Koulpur, Salmeri, Kothli, Bari Brahmana, Ghagwal and Rajpura.