Dir Information, DIPR employees condole demise

Jammu, Apr 26: Director Information Akshay Labroo has condoled the sad demise of father of Kewal Kumar, Senior Assistant, who passed away last night.
In his condolence message, Akshay Labroo expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved official and his family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, the employees of DIPR also condoled the sad demise of father of Kewal Kumar. The officers and officials of the department offered their deepest condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.