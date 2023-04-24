Director FSL to conduct enquiry against Dy Director Prosecution Deptt

Jammu, Apr 24: J&K Home Department Monday appointed Director Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) as Inquiry Officer for conducting enquiry into the charges framed against Deputy Director, Prosecution Department.
He has been asked to complete the probe within thirty days.
“In terms of Rule 33 of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Mohammad Shahid Saleem, JKAS, Director Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K, is hereby appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the charges framed against Inderjeet Lal, Deputy Director, Prosecution Department (presently attached in Home Department),” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home R K Goyal.
Prashant Mahajan, CPO in the office of DG Prosecution, J&K will be the Presenting Officer for the case.
“The Inquiry Officer shall complete the enquiry and submit his report to the Home Department within a period of thirty days from the date of issue of this order,” Goyal ordered.