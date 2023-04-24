Director FSL to conduct enquiry against Dy Director Prosecution Deptt

He has been asked to complete the probe within thirty days.

“In terms of Rule 33 of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Mohammad Shahid Saleem, JKAS, Director Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K, is hereby appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the charges framed against Inderjeet Lal, Deputy Director, Prosecution Department (presently attached in Home Department),” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home R K Goyal.