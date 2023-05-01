Director Information Minga Sherpa holds introductory meeting

In an introductory meeting with the officers and officials of the Directorate and Joint Directorate Jammu here, Sherpa stressed the crucial need of coordination in the department and the print and electronic media as this is imperative for achieving the objective of generating awareness among the people on various key programmes. He also highlighted the significance of the social media and said these platforms can be used for overall good of the people.

Sherpa assured the officials that every effort will be made to promote professionalism in the working of various units of the department to meet the professional challenges with confidence. He said the department has to be vibrant in highlighting the government activities on all fronts.