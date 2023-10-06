Disclose names of those who made backdoor appointments; order probe: Mehbooba

PDP president taking a dig at the present dispensation alleged that it could not provide employment to the unemployed youth of J&K but was even snatching from those who were employed. “They have made the youth of J&K a frustrated lot as all their recruitment processes, be it in case of JKP SI, JEs, recruitments in Jal Shakti or Finance department were tainted, marred by irregularities and hence were cancelled or caught in legal wrangling. They appointed blacklisted companies for conducting exams and thus played with the career of unemployed youth. I would say this is the most corrupt government, right from top to bottom,” she alleged.

“Before making such allegations, they should come clean on the issues related to Rs 1300 Cr scam in Jal Shakti department, as alleged by a senior IAS officer and scams related to health insurance or hydel projects. I don’t think, since 2019, they have been able to provide employment to any youth of J&K. If some jobs had been provided, they would have gone to outsiders. I’m talking about Jammu where all sections are suffering. They have privatised the parking system at the Railway Station, thus damaging the cause of local taxi and auto drivers. Introduction of Ola, Uber is ok but it should not be done at the cost of locals’ employment prospects,” Mehbooba said.