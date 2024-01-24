Discover passions, align them with purpose: Brigadier Cheema to NCC cadets

Jammu, Jan 24: Brigadier P S Cheema, Group Commander NCC Group Jammu Wednesday undertook a visit to the NCC Training Academy at Nagrota to review the ongoing ‘Combined Annual Training Camp’ being conducted by 4 J&K NCC Battalion.

During his visit, the Commander took stock of the training imparted to the enthusiastic cadets and commended the dedication of the officers, Associate NCC officers, and permanent instructor staff.

Expressing admiration for the cadets’ unwavering enthusiasm, despite the challenging cold weather conditions, the Group Commander applauded the focussed approach of the training staff. He acknowledged their efforts in instilling discipline and instilling a sense of purpose in the cadets.

“In a motivational session, the Commander engaged with the NCC cadets, sharing valuable life lessons through anecdotes. He emphasized the importance of goal setting, maintaining focus, and steering clear of automatic negative thoughts. Diving into the qualities of a successful student, he offered insights on navigating challenges and encouraged the cadets to discover their passions and align them with their purpose,” said PRO Defence Lt Col SuneelBartwal.

“The Commander shed light on the compounding effect of continuous improvement and habit cultivation, drawing inspiration from the acclaimed book “Atomic Habits.” Stressing the significance of perseverance and consistent effort, he urged the cadets to develop habits that contribute to their personal and professional growth,” Lt Col Bartwal said.

As part of the visit, the Group Commander witnessed an inter-company Volleyball competition, highlighting the importance of sportsmanship and teamwork. He actively participated in the distribution of prizes to the deserving winners, acknowledging their dedication and competitive spirit.

“The NCC Training Academy at Nagrota functioning under NCC Directorate Jammu Kashmir &Ladakh remains a beacon of inspiration for the cadets, fostering an environment of learning, discipline, and character development,” PRO Defence said.