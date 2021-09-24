Discussions on J&K Budget proposals to begin on Oct 7

The discussions will conclude on October 20.

In this connection, the departments have been asked to furnish Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on the budget announcements (2021-22) highlighted in budget speech 2021, if any, besides complete details of establishment as per sanctioned strength and Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) statements to the Finance department much ahead of the scheduled date of discussion.

“The departments may call only those officers to participate in their respective budget meeting as are felt absolutely necessary. The Jammu based officers shall participate in budget discussion through video conferencing,” read the notification.

As per the schedule, the discussion pertaining to demands related to Agriculture Production; Horticulture; Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries departments will take place on October 7 from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

The demands related to Housing & Urban Development; Hospitality, Protocol and Toshakhana; Estates; School Education Department; Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Science & Technology Department will be deliberated on October 8 from 10.00 am to 3.30 pm.

On October 11, the discussion on demands of Youth Services & Sports/ Technical Education Department (Skill Development); Tourism; Culture; Cooperative and Public Works departments will be held from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm.

The discussions on demands pertaining to Home; Revenue; Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction; Rural Development and Power Development departments will be held on October 12 from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.

On October 13, the demands of Social Welfare; Information; Higher Education; Industries & Commerce/Mining; Health & Medical Education and Finance departments will be deliberated from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.

The demands related to General Administration; Planning, Development & Monitoring; Labour & Employment/Stationery and Printing/ARI & Trainings; Transport; Law & Justice/Election and Parliamentary Affairs departments will be discussed on October 18 from 10.00 am to 3.30 pm.

The discussion on demands of Jal Shaktf (PHE); Jal Shakti (l&FC); Forest; Tribal Affairs and Finance departments will take place on October 20 from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm.