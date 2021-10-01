Disengaged NHM workers deserve compassion: Devender Rana

“The action of disengagement coming at a time when the health warriors are being saluted around the world for their huge contribution in serving the virus-hit population at the peril of their own, and their families’ life is unfortunate,” Rana said joining the protesting NHM workers at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) here.

Rana sought a compassionate view by the administration to the plight of protesting employees and hoped that they would be allowed to continue and be adjusted against the available vacancies.

“Since they have attained experience in meeting challenges like pandemic, their services will be useful for the health sector in general and the suffering people in particular,” he said. “The administration should find a way out in helping them, as their disengagement will make their families suffer during these difficult times.”