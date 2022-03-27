District admin Jammu retrieves 295-kanal encroached state land

Srinagar Mar 27: District administration Jammu on Sunday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at two locations-one around the Tawi river bed and another opposite Wave Mall on the National Highway where a total of 295 kanals of state land were retrieved.
Sources said that in Tawi river bed area, 260 kanals of State land (khasra no 302 & 303 of Tehsil Jammu Khaas) is being retrieved which had been illegally occupied by ex-minister Taj Mohi ud din.
"The drive is going on smoothly with sufficient magistrates and police deployment," sources said.
In the area opposite Wave Mall on the NH, around 35 kanals of state land are being retrieved, sources said. While around 15 kanals land is under commercial buildings, 20 kanals are vacant in the said area.
Sources said that Head of Beigh construction company, Ex MLA Congress party and Ex Minister Abdul Majeed Wani, Shuhul Nissan Showroom and Jamat Ali, Lambardar have encroached the state land in the area opposite Wave Mall.