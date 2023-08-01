District Disaster Management Committee meeting held in Udhampur

Udhampur, Aug 1: A meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) was held today under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Joginder Singh Jasrotia here in the Mini Conference Hall DC Office Complex.
After threadbare discussion, the Committee approved 54 Relief cases under SDRF and granted ex-gratia relief to the tune of Rs 43,93,700 to the Beneficiaries and victims of Natural Disaster.
During the recent incessant raining, umpteen flash flood/Landslide incidents occurred throughout the District particularly in the hilly areas of District Udhampur, which caused huge damage to the public and private properties as well as the livestock.
The District Administration, under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Sachin Kumar Vaishya, all the relief cases were processed promptly and the ex-gratia relief as reckoned in terms of SDRF norms was approved in the meeting.