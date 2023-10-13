District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals meeting held in Udhampur

At the meeting, the DC highlighted the District SPCA’s core mission, which is to protect the rights, freedoms, and welfare of animals and address issues related to animal cruelty. She ordered the CEO MC to implement a challan system for managing stray animals in the town and urged all relevant officials to expand SPCA membership to strengthen it.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed concerned officers to conduct awareness programs about the SPCA in the district. He also urged the expeditious establishment of animal shelters and other facilities to support animals that are unable to work.