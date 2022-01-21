Div Com, ADGP visit M A Stadium to finalise Republic Day arrangements

Jammu, Jan 21: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer alongwith Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh on Friday visited Mulana Azad (M A) Stadium to inspect and finalise the arrangements for Republic Day celebration 2022.
Among others Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg, Commissioner JMC, SSP Jammu, SSP Security Jammu, besides senior officers of Police, Army, CRPF, BSF, SSB, Traffic Jal Shakti, JPDCL, PWD, JMC, Health Services, Information, Education, Cultural Academy, Youth Services and Sports, Hospitality and Protocol, JKRTC and other concerned departments were also present.
The Div Com discussed in detail all the arrangements being put in place by the concerned departments for smooth conduct of the National event. He stressed on close synergy among the concerned departments while making arrangements. The concerned departments were directed to put in place requisite arrangements well in advance.
It was informed that a total of 12 contingents will participate in the Parade, the cultural programme will feature 6 items, while Yoga and gymnastic items will also be performed during the celebration. The Divisional Commissioner exhorted upon all the concerned officers to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well in time for smooth and successful celebration of the Republic Day. The Div Com directed the concerned officers to ensure that all the participants are vaccinated and no below 15 year student was allowed to participate in cultural programme in view of the prevailing covid situation.