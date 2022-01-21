Div Com, ADGP visit M A Stadium to finalise Republic Day arrangements

It was informed that a total of 12 contingents will participate in the Parade, the cultural programme will feature 6 items, while Yoga and gymnastic items will also be performed during the celebration. The Divisional Commissioner exhorted upon all the concerned officers to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well in time for smooth and successful celebration of the Republic Day. The Div Com directed the concerned officers to ensure that all the participants are vaccinated and no below 15 year student was allowed to participate in cultural programme in view of the prevailing covid situation.