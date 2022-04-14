Div Com inaugurates Baisakhi Mela in Jammu

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner explained the ambitious scheme of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to promote traditional and Cultural Festivals of the UT to attract tourists with a taste for rich heritage and culture. “On the directions of the Lieutenant Governor J&K Shri Manoj Sinha a scheme has been launched under which different festivals have been identified in the districts for their promotion to attract tourists,” he said.

Explaining further, he said “These festivals/ Melas are an inseparable part of our culture and the other major aim is to acquaint the young generation about the history of these festivals." He further said that the festivals would offer the visitors and tourists an exciting experience of knowing about the cultural heritage, folklore, local Art, Culture, craft and traditions.