Div Com inaugurates Baisakhi Mela in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 14: The Baisakhi festival was today celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Jammu region by organizing a series of functions and fairs.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer, inaugurated Baisakhi Mela at Canal Head and Peer Kho Jammu.
Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner explained the ambitious scheme of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to promote traditional and Cultural Festivals of the UT to attract tourists with a taste for rich heritage and culture. “On the directions of the Lieutenant Governor J&K Shri Manoj Sinha a scheme has been launched under which different festivals have been identified in the districts for their promotion to attract tourists,” he said.
Explaining further, he said “These festivals/ Melas are an inseparable part of our culture and the other major aim is to acquaint the young generation about the history of these festivals." He further said that the festivals would offer the visitors and tourists an exciting experience of knowing about the cultural heritage, folklore, local Art, Culture, craft and traditions.
At Peer Kho, a mega Baisakhi Festival was organised under the leadership of Peer Rattan Nath, and Peer Rajinder Nath and Chairman J&K Religious, Tourism, Culture & Heritage, Mahant Rajesh Bittu.
At Canal Road, Rajinder Park Jammu, Corporator Amit Gupta and Market Associations organised mega Baisakhi Festival. The Div Com along with others also performed the Dwaja Aropan ceremony and ceremonial Tawi Ghat Pujan. They also took a round of various stalls.
The surroundings presented a festive look with a number of temporary sweet shops, toy shops, and eateries put up by the locals as well as outside vendors. There was everything up to the mark for the entertainment of the people who had come from different areas of Jammu. The Kite Festival was a major attraction for the people of all age groups.