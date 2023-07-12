Div Com Jammu kick starts plantation drive along newly constructed Ring Road

Jammu, July 12: In a significant move towards environmental conservation and beautification, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Wednesday kick-started a plantation drive at Miran Sahib, along the newly constructed Ring Road Jammu.
This plantation drive was organised by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with the aim to enhance the green cover and promote sustainability in the region.
Pertinently, Under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', NHAI has organized a nation-wide plantation drive to plant about 3 lakh saplings across 300 sites along the National Highways in a single day.
The plantation drive, launched with great enthusiasm, saw the active participation of government officials, PRIs, local residents, school students and volunteers who came together to contribute to the cause. Hundreds of saplings of different indigenous species were planted along the stretch of the Ring Road to create a vibrant and ecologically diverse landscape.
The move would serve as a vital intervention to combat deforestation, mitigate the effects of climate change and foster biodiversity conservation. By increasing the green cover in urban areas, such initiatives help to counteract the adverse impacts of pollution and contribute to the overall well-being of the community.
The Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, emphasized the significance of the plantation drive, stating, "Our aim is to transform the landscape and make it more sustainable and ecologically balanced. Planting trees along the newly constructed Ring Road will not only enhance its aesthetic appeal but also provide numerous ecological benefits, such as air purification, soil erosion prevention".
PD NHAI, while speaking on the occasion, said the plantation drive is part of a nationwide plantation drive aimed at promoting ecological balance and environmental sustainability.
Local residents expressed their support and appreciation for the initiative, recognizing the long-term benefits it would bring to the community. They believe that the increased green cover will not only enhance the visual appeal of the area but also provide a healthier environment for all residents.