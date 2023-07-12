Div Com Jammu kick starts plantation drive along newly constructed Ring Road

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, emphasized the significance of the plantation drive, stating, "Our aim is to transform the landscape and make it more sustainable and ecologically balanced. Planting trees along the newly constructed Ring Road will not only enhance its aesthetic appeal but also provide numerous ecological benefits, such as air purification, soil erosion prevention".

PD NHAI, while speaking on the occasion, said the plantation drive is part of a nationwide plantation drive aimed at promoting ecological balance and environmental sustainability.

Local residents expressed their support and appreciation for the initiative, recognizing the long-term benefits it would bring to the community. They believe that the increased green cover will not only enhance the visual appeal of the area but also provide a healthier environment for all residents.