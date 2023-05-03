Div Com Jammu launches public grievance redressal mobile app

Jammu, May 3: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today e-launched an innovative mobile app "Azaala" created by the district administration of Rajouri to receive and resolve public grievances.
This app provides a one-stop solution to citizens to register their complaints and grievances with ease. During the launch ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, briefed the Divisional Commissioner about the specifications and working of the App.
"Any person can submit his/her grievance(s) by entering their mobile number. The app can be installed from the Google Play Store and after installation, the complainant can lodge a complaint either through the WhatsApp number mentioned in the app or through email, Twitter, or Facebook. The app provides an option for OTP verification for secure and reliable complaint registration," officials said.
Moreover, any complaint through WhatsApp, Twitter, or Facebook can directly be accessed by the Nodal Officer who will immediately forward it to the concerned officer for redressal in the minimum possible time. The Divisional Commissioner Jammu conducted a demonstration during the launch to explore the overall grievance redressal mechanism and functioning of the App. He appreciated the initiative of the district administration of Rajouri and advised the Deputy Commissioner to regularly review grievances received, redressed, and feedback.
The Azaala App is a significant step towards promoting transparency and accountability in the functioning of the government, and it will go a long way in enhancing citizen satisfaction. The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri informed that a phone-in programme has also been started by the district administration to listen to the grievances of the public. He emphasised that technology is being used to provide a better grievance redressal mechanism in the district.
The team of officers who worked under the guidance of DC Rajouri on the innovative App were ADC , Rajeev Khajuria; ACR, Imran Kataria; DIO NIC, Muzaffar Hussain Mir; ADIO, Ashwani Sharma; DIO, Narinder Kumar. Additional Commissioner, Pankaj Katoch; Assistant Commissioner Central, Pritam Lal Thappa; Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta were also present during the launch.