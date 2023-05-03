Div Com Jammu launches public grievance redressal mobile app

Moreover, any complaint through WhatsApp, Twitter, or Facebook can directly be accessed by the Nodal Officer who will immediately forward it to the concerned officer for redressal in the minimum possible time. The Divisional Commissioner Jammu conducted a demonstration during the launch to explore the overall grievance redressal mechanism and functioning of the App. He appreciated the initiative of the district administration of Rajouri and advised the Deputy Commissioner to regularly review grievances received, redressed, and feedback.

The Azaala App is a significant step towards promoting transparency and accountability in the functioning of the government, and it will go a long way in enhancing citizen satisfaction. The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri informed that a phone-in programme has also been started by the district administration to listen to the grievances of the public. He emphasised that technology is being used to provide a better grievance redressal mechanism in the district.