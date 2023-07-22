Div Com Jammu launches website of Machail Mata Yatra

Jammu, July 22: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today e-launched the official website of Shri Machail Mata Yatra, aimed at enhancing the pilgrimage experience of devotees.
The website will serve as a comprehensive platform providing essential information about the facilities available for devotees undertaking the revered pilgrimage to Shri Machail Mata Yatra.
The newly launched website is designed to offer a one-stop solution to the pilgrims, ensuring a hassle-free and well-informed spiritual journey.
It incorporates detailed information about various facilities available for devotees, including helpline numbers for any assistance, heliservices booking, Yatra route particulars, accommodation options through homestays, designated langer points, and a convenient link for donations and registration.
The website can access the crucial details and plan their Yatra accordingly, thereby enhancing their overall experience. The user-friendly interface and comprehensive information on the website will enable devotees to make informed decisions, leading to a more organized and fulfilling pilgrimage to Shri Machail Mata.
The Divisional Commissioner said that the launch of this official website aims to further promote and support religious tourism in the region, providing pilgrims with a safe and spiritually enriching journey.
He also hailed the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav and his team for this initiative and instructed him to further enhance the website for the ease of yatris.