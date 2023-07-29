Div Com Jammu reviews developmental scenario

Jammu, July 29: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, who is on a two day visit to Kishtwar today reviewed the developmental scenario and implementation of Central schemes in the district.
Chairing a meeting of officers of district administration, he took detailed review of implementation of schemes/programmes and developmental issues pertaining to the District.
At the outset, the District Development Commissioner gave a resume of developmental and other activities in Kishtwar district.
Reviewing the physical and financial progress achieved in the execution of developmental works by different departments, the Divisional Commissioner directed the executing agencies to accelerate the progress for time bound completion of projects. He further directed to ensure judicious and gainful expenditure of released funds.
He further took detailed review of tendering and allotment of the projects approved under District Capex, JJM and NABARD. The Divisional Commissioner directed the departments to immediately get pending administrative approvals at their level and resolve the land and forest issues, if any, in coordination with the concerned departments.
The district heads were directed to set targets for the subordinates and field functionaries in terms of completion of works and implementation of schemes.
Underlining the importance of the self-employment sector, the Div Com directed the implementing departments to hold special camps to encourage and register youth for different self-employment schemes rolled out by the Union and UT Governments.
“Spread mass awareness and give wide publicity to the self employment and social sector schemes to extend benefits of the same to maximum number of eligible people” he directed.