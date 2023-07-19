Div Com Jammu reviews flood preparedness

During the meeting, the Div Com assessed the damages caused due to the incessant rains and flooding in some areas and asked the Deputy Commissioners to immediately start assessment and share the same with his office.

Calling for the swift restoration of essential services affected by the inclement weather, the Div Com directed the DCs to prioritise the repair of damaged roads, disrupted water supply, and power outages. Additionally, he emphasised on the availability of essential commodities in all districts by ensuring uninterrupted supply.