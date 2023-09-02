Div Com Jammu reviews implementation of Social Welfare schemes
Jammu, Sep 1: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar Saturday chaired a meeting to review the implementation of welfare measures for under privileged, vulnerable, down trodden and weaker sections of society and process of extension of benefits of various Government schemes by the Social Welfare Department like old age pensions, and scholarships.
The divisional commissioner reviewed in detail about the pending pension cases under various schemes of the social welfare department like Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and National Social Assistance Program (NSAP). The concerned Deputy Commissioners apprised the divisional commissioner about the total number of applications received and reasons of pendency.
The divisional commissioner issued instructions to DCs and District Social Welfare Officers to hold special camps at village and Block Level to clear all pending cases in one week.
The divisional commissioner also reviewed the status of different scholarship schemes and directed the DCs and Chief Education Officers to complete the verification process and ensure the HOIs clear the pendency at the earliest.
The divisional commissioner also reviewed the arrangements for celebration of Teachers' day in the districts.
The Director School Education Jammu apprised the divisional commissioner about the arrangements.
It was informed that the main function would be held at Jammu from 3 PM to 4:30 PM, while similar functions would be organized at district level. The Div Com stressed on organising different activities like competitions, cultural events to mark the celebrations.
The divisional commissioner also directed the DCs and CEOs to organise activities in the morning sessions so that Districts could be connected with the main function virtually at 3 PM.
The divisional commissioner also directed DCs and CEOs to formulate a plan to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti in the districts
The Meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya; Director General Social Welfare Department Jammu, Vivek Sharma; Director School Education Jammu, Ashok Sharma; Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta; Chief Education Officer Jammu; District Social Welfare Officer Jammu, Mamta Rajput and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioners alongwith District Social Welfare Officers and Chief Education Officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.