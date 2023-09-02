Div Com Jammu reviews implementation of Social Welfare schemes

The divisional commissioner reviewed in detail about the pending pension cases under various schemes of the social welfare department like Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and National Social Assistance Program (NSAP). The concerned Deputy Commissioners apprised the divisional commissioner about the total number of applications received and reasons of pendency.

The divisional commissioner issued instructions to DCs and District Social Welfare Officers to hold special camps at village and Block Level to clear all pending cases in one week.