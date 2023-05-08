Div Com Jammu seeks implementation of Juvenile Justice Act for safeguarding children’s rights

He said that while inaugurating a 3-day induction training for chairpersons and members of the Child Protection Committee constituted under Child Protection, Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act 2012. The induction training programme has been organised by the Department of Mission Vatsalya, Directorate of Social Welfare in Collaboration with UNICEF.

In his inaugural address, the Div Com focused on the child protection rights and effective working of CWCs to extend instantaneous protection to children facing certain crises.