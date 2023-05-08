Div Com Jammu seeks implementation of Juvenile Justice Act for safeguarding children’s rights

Jammu, May 8: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today sought the implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act for ensuring better child protection.
He said that while inaugurating a 3-day induction training for chairpersons and members of the Child Protection Committee constituted under Child Protection, Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and POCSO Act 2012. The induction training programme has been organised by the Department of Mission Vatsalya, Directorate of Social Welfare in Collaboration with UNICEF.
In his inaugural address, the Div Com focused on the child protection rights and effective working of CWCs to extend instantaneous protection to children facing certain crises.
The Child Welfare Committees have been constituted in all the districts of J&K and the Div Com said that these will act as the guardian of the child’s rights and play a very significant role in ensuring the welfare of the children in need.
He appealed to the stakeholders to exhibit their best to implement the Juvenile Justice Act and Rules, 2021 and 2022 for child protection in their respective districts.
Bhawni Rakwal (Secretary, Social Welfare) also laid emphasis on child Protection to stop child abuse from prevailing in the society in different manifestations.
The formal vote of thanks was presented by Davinder Katoch, Joint Director Mission Vatsalya and Mamta Rajput (District Child Protection officer). Resource Person, Dr. Ruchi Sinha (Centre for Criminology and Justice School of social Work TISS) focused on understanding child rights. Anant Asthana (Lawyer Child Rights) discussed child protection and rights.
The proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr. Sunali Sharma (Programme officer, Mission Vatsalya) Priyanka Singh (Administrative Head of One Stop Centre). Prominent among others those who attended the training programme were Tanveer Dar (Child Protection Specialist), Arti Gupta (ICDS Supervisor), Sahil Hans (Programme officer SARA), Abhishek, Sakshi Sharma, Neelam Devi, (Data Entry Operator, Mission Vatsalya).