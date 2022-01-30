Div Com P K Pole felicitates Dr Itinder Pal Bali

Srinagar, Jan 30: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kundbarao Pole Saturday felicitated Dr Itinder Pal Bali with a certificate of appreciation for his contribution towards the Red Cross.
Pole, who is also the chairman Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Kashmir Branch, hailed the contribution of Dr Bali in giving volunteer training to youth in providing first aid under Red Cross Society.
“Dr Itinder Pal Singh Bali has been associated with the Red Cross for the last 14 years and has trained 10,000 volunteers in first aid in J&K,” an official statement issued here said.
It said Dr Bali is national master trainer with ICRS Headquarters, New Delhi.