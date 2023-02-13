Div Com reviews Amarnath Yatra 2023 arrangements

Jammu, Feb 13: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Monday chaired a preliminary meeting of concerned Deputy Commissioners and line departments and reviewed the arrangements for upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023, an official press release said.
The Div Com emphasised upon the need to make adequate arrangements well in advance by working in close coordination for smooth conduct of Yatra.
Directions were passed for floating tenders for various works like sanitation work, face lifting and other works required at Yatri Niwas.
The Div Com directed Deputy Commissioners for identification of locations for accommodation, holding spaces in their respective districts.
The DCs were directed to identify suitable places for langers and accommodation of devotees, vehicles holding in their respective districts.
Threadbare discussions were held on various important issues while the Div Com reviewed registration arrangements including RFID, security arrangements, transportation facilities for sadhus and yatries, setting up of langars and their permissions, accommodation for sadhus and Yatris, publicity, sanitation, boarding and lodging facilities at yatri niwas.
The Div Com also reviewed in detail parking arrangements at Bhagwati Nagar, security arrangements and installation of CCTVs, medical facilities, provisions of water, power supply etc.
The Div Com also directed JMC to float tenders for cleanliness of Nullahs near Bhagwati Nagar, beautification of city and other related works. While PWD was directed to ensure blacktopping of the approach roads well in advance and ensure road worthiness.
While reviewing transportation facilities the Div Com asked MD JKRTC to ensure provisions of additional buses at Yatri Niwas and enroute districts.