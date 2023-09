Katra, Sep 26: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations for the upcoming annual Navratra festival scheduled to start from October 15, 2023, and continue till October 23, 2023.

The festival's inaugural event is planned to be held at Yog Ashram Ground Katra, followed by a Shobha Yatra and a grand event to showcase the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir and India as a whole.